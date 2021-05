CLEVELAND — Ohio’s COVID-19 advisory map has guided us through the pandemic. Each county colored, with purple meaning the most severe risk of spread. As of Thursday, there’s still high exposure across the state, with 17 counties (nine in Northeast Ohio) still at Level 3 “red,” which indicates “very high exposure and spread” and calls on individuals to “limit activities as much as possible.” Summit County is one of those still in the red zone, but there’s no longer a mask order in place for most public places.