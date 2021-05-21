newsbreak-logo
Simu Liu feels betrayed by Kim's Convenience's cancelation: "It feels like the rug was just swept from under us"

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
"Without airing too much dirty laundry, I do want to say that as far as I can recall in this industry, it is virtually unheard of for a show to be canceled that is doing this well, has been greenlit for a new season and has a network willing to pay for it," Liu tells The Hollywood Reporter of the cancelation happening after co-creators Ins Choi and Kevin White decided to move on. "To have the producers say, “No, we’re done,” feels like a betrayal in a lot of ways. It feels like the rug was just swept from under us. In the case of a show where maybe the ratings aren’t doing as well, a lot of the people on the crew and the actors would have seen the writing on the wall. But for us, it really came out of left field. For the showrunners to say that they were moving on, it was always our belief that there were other voices of color that could fill that void and continue to create authentic stories for these characters. Over 65 episodes, the characters of Appa, Umma, Janet and Jung deserved an ending and a reconciliation for that family. What pains me more than anything is that we built a wonderful audience that has been so supportive and so excursive in their praise of the show, and we aren’t able to give them the ending they deserve. It really does suck. That being said, I can still, at the end of the day, feel proud of our accomplishments and our achievement."

