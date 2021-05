How many times have you felt uncomfortably full after a meal? Perhaps you’ve had nausea or even a burning sensation? If so, you've likely experienced indigestion. This wouldn't be unusual considering that one in every five US adults has experienced indigestion in the past year. It’s a common condition, characterized by burning, discomfort, or excessive fullness in the abdomen, usually after eating a meal. Before you start worrying—indigestion isn’t considered dangerous. But it can be annoying and painful, and so understandably, getting a handle on it can help to boost your quality of life. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about indigestion, and the most effective ways to treat and prevent it, naturally.