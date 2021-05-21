Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Dry’ on VOD, a Sturdy Australian Crime-Melodrama Anchored by Eric Bana
Before its U.S. VOD debut, The Dry enjoyed the strongest theatrical opening for an Australian indie ever. The Eric Bana-anchored crime-drama maybe has its source material to thank for that; the 2016 British novel it’s based on sold a million copies internationally, stacking up awards and launching author Jane Harper’s career as a mystery writer. The movie is set in a fictional small town suffering through a horrid drought and the traumatic fallout of a grisly homicide; here’s hoping the story isn’t as dry as its setting.decider.com