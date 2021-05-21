Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Dry’ on VOD, a Sturdy Australian Crime-Melodrama Anchored by Eric Bana

Now available on Hulu after being released on demand in early 2021, Some Kind of Heaven isn’t a political documentary, at least not intentionally. Director Lance Oppenheim’s examination of retirees living in a 130,000-person Florida community known as The Villages, the film debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, months before it became an infamous hotspot for political turmoil — the Dear Leader Tr*mp himself retweeted a video of one of his devotees yelling “White power!” amidst a nasty verbal exchange during a golf cart parade. So much for the place’s omnipresent slogan, touting itself as “America’s friendliest hometown,” although Oppenheim’s intention clearly wasn’t to produce a promotional puff piece, but to peel back its boomer-utopia veneer to find a little truth.