Barcelona missed out on the chance to go top of the LaLiga table following a 3-3 draw with Levante on Tuesday night. Lionel Messi gave Barcelona the lead capitalizing on Alba's deflected cross that came off Miramon before it fell to the Argentine in space just inside the box. Messi was off-balance as he hit the shot on the volley, but he stroke it cleanly and it beat Fernandez before kissing the back of the net.