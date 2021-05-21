newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry accuses the monarchy of trying to smear Meghan Markle before their CBS Oprah Winfrey special

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In his and Winfrey's new Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, Harry alleged that "The Firm" tried to smear his wife via the media. “Before the interview had aired, because of their headlines and the combined effort of The Firm and the media to smear her, I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying into her pillow because she doesn’t want to wake me up because I’m already carrying too much. That is heartbreaking. I held her. We talked. She cried, and she cried, and she cried.” ALSO: Harry says in the docuseries that trauma over his mom Princess Diana's death led him to drink and drugs.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#British Royal Family#Uk#Princess Diana#Cbs Tv#New Cbs#Cbs Oprah Winfrey#Crying#Headlines#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Sarah Ferguson praises Meghan Markle weeks after backing Piers Morgan

Sarah Ferguson is in full support of Meghan Markle’s latest venture, despite having Piers Morgan’s back after the anchor railed against Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Ferguson, 61, congratulated Markle, 39, on her new children’s book, “The Bench,” telling The Daily Mail, “To sit down and work hard to...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Prince Harry says one of Archie's first words was a sweet reference to Princess Diana

Prince Harry revealed that his 2-year-old son, Archie, is already learning about his “Grandma Diana.”. “I’ve got a photo up in his nursery, and one of the first words that he said, apart from ‘Mama’ and ‘Papa,’ was then ‘Grandma.’ Grandma Diana,” the prince said. “It’s the sweetest thing, but at the same time it makes me really sad, because she should be here.”
CelebritiesCNN

Apple TV+ announces Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry series debut date

(CNN) — A highly anticipated multi-part documentary series from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, now has a debut date. Apple TV+ announced Monday that "The Me You Can't See," which features stories meant to help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being, will premiere May 21 on Apple TV+.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

British Monarchy In Crisis, Family Blame Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, Per Report

Is the rift within the royal family all Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s fault? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor. According to a recent edition of the National Enquirer, Prince Harry is to blame for the rift between him and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family. The tabloid explains that Markle was ill-prepared to join the royal family, and it’s Prince Harry’s fault. Furthermore, the magazine claims that Markle is “demanding an apology from the royals before she’ll return to the UK.” An insider tells the tabloid, “Many think Meghan turned into a monster as she drank in the power and status of royalty.”
Mental HealthFrankfort Times

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry Mental Health Docuseries Sets Premiere Date

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are tackling mental health head-on in a new documentary series premiering May 21 on Apple TV+. The Me You Can’t See is a multi-part docuseries that intends to highlight stories that “help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being.” The Duke of Sussex and the tv mogul will guide the conversations while also opening up about their own battles with mental health.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Now Regretting His Interview With Oprah Winfrey?

British Royal family news reveals there’s a new report that says Prince Harry apparently wants to turn back time as he is now feeling regretful about his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March. As many royal fans can remember, both Harry and his wife Meghan Markle spared no one when they threw the entire royal family under the bus in their explosive interview with Oprah, which was seen by over 50 million people from all over the world. And now one source says that the Duke of Sussex might be feeling “hot-headed” about acting on his emotions. Here’s what you need to know.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Prince Harry Calls Royal Life ‘The Truman Show’ & Shares He Wanted Out Before Meghan Markle

Long before Meghan Markle came into his life, Prince Harry knew he had to get out of the spotlight, saying that his Royal life was like being an animal in a media ‘zoo.’. “For me, prior to meeting Meghan [Markle], it was very much a case of, certainly connected to the media, that anger and frustration of ‘this is so unjust,’” Prince Harry said when speaking to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Thursday (May 13) episode of their Armchair Expert podcast. While many have seemingly blamed Meghan, 39, for Harry’s decision to step down as a Senior member of the British Royal family (“Megxit,” anyone?), the 36-year-old son of Princess Diana shared that this departure was a long-time coming. Harry said that his life as a royal was like “a mix between ‘The Truman Show’ and being in a zoo.”
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Little Girl May Reunite Royals?

While it’s hard to imagine the feuding royals burying the hatchet anytime soon, royal expert Nick Bullen tells Us he believes that the little girl Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting this summer will do the trick. Others appear to be literally betting on it. After the death of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Meghan Markle bullying accuser exits William and Kate’s foundation

The aide who accused Meghan Markle of bullying staffers is stepping down from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation. Jason Knauf, who is a Texas native, is exiting because of a “planned international relocation,” and will stay on the job until the end of year, the foundation announced in a press release on Wednesday.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Prince Harry recalls cute story of meeting Meghan Markle in a supermarket

Prince Harry’s life has changed dramatically since he met the woman who would become his wife back in 2016. After the former Meghan Markle entered his world, the British royal gained a title, battled the tabloid press, stepped away from royal duties, moved to America, co-launched a foundation, signed lucrative deals, welcomed his first child, Archie, to the world and now he’s getting ready to welcome one more.
CelebritiesThe Independent

Prince Harry reveals he met Meghan in a supermarket in London

Prince Harry met Meghan Markle in secret in a supermarket, and then pretended not to know each other during their first trip to London, it has been revealed. Speaking to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on their Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex admitted that the couple entered the supermarket “incognito” and “pretended we didn’t know each other”. The pair ended up texting shopping list items from different aisles to avoid public attention during Ms Markle’s first stay at Kensington Palace.