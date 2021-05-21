Prince Harry accuses the monarchy of trying to smear Meghan Markle before their CBS Oprah Winfrey special

In his and Winfrey's new Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, Harry alleged that "The Firm" tried to smear his wife via the media. “Before the interview had aired, because of their headlines and the combined effort of The Firm and the media to smear her, I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying into her pillow because she doesn’t want to wake me up because I’m already carrying too much. That is heartbreaking. I held her. We talked. She cried, and she cried, and she cried.” ALSO: Harry says in the docuseries that trauma over his mom Princess Diana's death led him to drink and drugs.