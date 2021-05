CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Serial killer Reta Mays has a birthday coming up on June 16. It will be the first she’s spent behind bars, but probably not the last. Mays is serving seven consecutive life sentences for murdering elderly patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center by giving them lethal injections of insulin. She is serving another 20-year sentence, also consecutive, for trying to kill an eighth elderly patient. Seven of the patients had some form of dementia.