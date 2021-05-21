newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Billboard Music Awards host Nick Jonas promises "a show that feels really different, feels special" despite pandemic restrictions

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

“Because of some of the obstacles that are just naturally there because of COVID and other things, we’ve had to think outside the box and we view this as an opportunity to bring a really unique show to the table,” the actor, singer and The Voice coach told The Hollywood Reporter of Sunday’s ceremony. “We’re working closely with the production, the design team, the producers to build a show that feels really different, feels special, that we can look back on in 10 years and go, ‘Wow what an amazing moment in time that was.'”

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard#Pandemic#Design#Show Time#Music Reporter#Nick Of Time#Covid#Voice#Awards#The Hollywood Reporter#Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Music104.1 WIKY

The Weeknd performing at the 2021 ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

The Weeknd will be hitting the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. He’ll join the lineup of performers which so far includes Pink, who, as previously reported, will be receiving the Icon Award this year. Additional performers will be announced in a daily countdown leading up to the ceremony, according to Billboard.
Musicdallassun.com

Nick Jonas opens up about Billboard Music Awards 2021

Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Singer-actor Nick Jonas, who is set to host the Billboard Music Awards 2021, opened up about the upcoming ceremony. The star shared that he and the producers have turned the challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to create a unique awards show.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Nick Jonas’ cracked rib won’t stop him from hosting the Billboard Music Awards

A cracked rib can‘t stop Nick Jonas. After getting into a bicycle accident that required brief hospitalization, the singer hasn’t missed a day of work. Nick cracked his rib late Saturday night and was released from the hospital Sunday before returning to The Voice on Monday, per TMZ. Many were beginning to worry that Nick would not be able to fulfill his hosting duties at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards due to his injuries, but according to the singer, “nothings going to hold him back.”
MusicRadio Online

Billboard Music Awards Offers Free 60 Minute Special

The Billboard Music Awards is offering radio stations a free 60-minute special as a run-up to this year's show. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards Radio Special is produced by Benztown and McVay Media and hosted by Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees. It's designed for Pop, Hot AC and AC stations, and features audio from Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Gabby Barrett and music from nominated artists and performers.
Musicmix929.com

Duran Duran says it’s “really exciting” to be debuting new single on ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

Duran Duran, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary of hitting the Billboard charts this year, will make their first-ever appearance on the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night to debut their new single “Invisible.” Keyboard player Nick Rhodes tells ABC Audio that it’s nice to know “there’s something left that we haven’t done — after having a career for this long.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Us Weekly

Billboard Music Awards 2021: Everything to Know About the Performers, Nominees, Host and More

After a year of awards shows that were forced to scale back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Billboard Music Awards should be somewhat of a return to normalcy. The show, filmed at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will air on its usual May date after the 2020 edition was postponed to October last year, but at least one big change is coming: Nick Jonas. The singer will host the show for the first time, taking over from Kelly Clarkson, who emceed the ceremony for the past three years.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Nick Jonas

Billboard Music Awards Host Nick Jonas Says the Pandemic Offered a Chance to “Think Outside the Box”. Billboard Music Awards host Nick Jonas says he and the producers have turned the challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to create a unique awards show. “Because of some…. Nick...
Los Angeles, CANBC San Diego

Gabrielle Union, Dixie D'Amelio and More to Present at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

We're just days away from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. On Sunday, May 23, Nick Jonas will take the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to host the star-studded event, during which Trae Tha Truth, Pink and Drake will be honored with major awards. And as if that wasn't exciting enough, E! News can now exclusively reveal the stacked lineup of BBMAs presenters.
Musicbalitangamerica.tv

SB19 scores historic Billboard Music Awards nomination

A Filipino pop group has scored a major breakthrough by landing a historic nomination at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. As Steve Angeles tells us, SB19 is hoping their achievement could open doors for other talents from the Philippines.
Musicwxerfm.com

Will Nick Jonas’ future kids follow in his footsteps? Well, maybe

The Jonas Brothers were lucky that both their parents were supportive of their dream to pursue music as a career, but Nick says he’s not sure that he’d immediately give the O.K. if his children wanted to go into music in the future. Speaking to E! Daily Pop, Nick says,...
MusicSoompi

BTS To Premiere “Butter” At 2021 Billboard Music Awards

BTS will be performing their new single “Butter” for the first time on television at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards!. On May 11 local time, BTS officially announced that they would be staging their debut performance of their upcoming English-language single “Butter” at the Billboard Music Awards later this month.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Update: Nick Jonas Reveals New Show Where 'Ugly' Accident Occurred Leaving Him With Cracked Rib — Watch

The Olympic life might not be for Nick Jonas after he cracked his rib over the weekend while filming for his upcoming show with the USA's best athletes. As OK! recently reported, Jonas sustained an injury while filming for an unknown project and was taken to the hospital on Saturday, May 15. He reportedly returned home the following day, just in time for the Monday, May 17, episode of The Voice. During the episode, the coach addressed his accident, confirming he cracked his rib and suffered "a few other bumps and bruises," after taking "a spill on a bike."
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

'The Voice' Fans and Kelly Clarkson Are Calling Out Nick Jonas for “Really Messing Up”

Nick Jonas made sure that the final knockout round of The Voice ended with a bang. During Monday night's episode, the Jonas Brothers band member was forced to pick one of two Team Nick singers to advance to the next round —Zae Romeo, 21, or Rachel Mac, 16. The only problem is, Nick immediately regretted his pairing decision once both artists started singing. Rachel delivered "Foolish Games" by Jewel with ease and flawless vocals while Zae showed off his impressive range performing BøRNS's "Electric Love."