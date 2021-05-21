newsbreak-logo
Barack Obama, Eva Longoria join vaccine social media chat

By Associated Press
Turnto10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama and actor Eva Longoria are joining a social media chat next week about COVID-19 vaccines and the global pandemic’s effects on women, particularly women of color. Made to Save, the United State of Women, Supermajority and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...

