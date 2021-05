Two individuals were arrested in Effingham County in connection with a string of mail box damages in Fayette and Effingham Counties. The two individuals, 18 year old Matthew A. Faught of Dieterich and 18 year old Trevor H. Donsbach of Effingham, were both arrested by Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputies on May 10th and both were charged with Criminal Damage to Property. Both have been released on cash bond since their arrests.