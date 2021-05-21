newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Every refurbished Dell laptop is at least 30% off this weekend with this code!

Digital Trends
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe laptop deals that you can find at various retailers come in different shapes and sizes and across a wide range of prices. If you’re looking for Dell laptop deals because you prefer the brand, but the offers are still too expensive, then you might want to consider buying from refurbished laptop deals on . You’ll be able to buy Dell laptops for significantly cheaper prices, with the website guaranteeing the highest quality machines that will last even if you’re not the first owner, including a 100-day limited warranty. In addition, when you buy a refurbished laptop, you’re also helping reduce the e-waste that ends up in landfills, so you’ll be doing your part in saving the environment.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Laptops#Coupon Code#Dell Latitude#Intel Core Processor#Discount Deals#The Intel Core I5#Digital Trends#Ram#Refurbished Laptop Deals#Refurbished Dell#Dell Laptop Deals#Refurbished Laptops#Warranty#Xps#Checkout#Sale#4gb#Productivity Apps#Lag Free Multitasking#Limited Availability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Dell
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
Related
Computerstechbargains.com

Dell G15 Intel Core i7-10870H NVIDIA RTX 3060 15.6" 120Hz Gaming Laptop $1176

Dell is offering just-released Dell G15 Intel Core i7-10870H 15.6" 1080p 120Hz Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics, 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 512GB M.2 Solid State Drive for $1175.99 Free Shipping after coupon code: "STUDENT100" (ends soon). This is cheapest Dell RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop we've seen so far. Use Dell MPP account / Guest Checkout to get this deal.
Computerstechaeris.com

Dell announces its 2021 15″ and 17″ XPS laptops

Dell XPS laptops are among the best Windows laptops on the market. XPS laptops have been around for awhile now and each year they get better and stronger. Last year’s XPS laptops impressed us with their design and performance. Estimated reading time: 5 minutes. Now, Dell has announced its 2021...
Computerspocketnow.com

M1 MacBook Air, Dell Laptops, and several Android phones are on sale right now

We start today’s deals with the latest MacBook Air that’s currently $99 off, meaning you can get one for $900. This laptop comes with the latest M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, and the best part is that you can get any color variant, as they’re all receiving the same treatment. If you want the 512GB variant, you can get one starting at $1,149 with $100 savings if you choose the Gold version. The Silver option is getting a $70 discount, meaning you can get one for $1,179, and finally, the Space Gray model can be yours for $1,191 with $58 savings.
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

Dell's RTX 30-series laptops and desktops are 20% off today

RTX 30-series graphics cards have been almost impossible to come by since they launched last year, but the situation seems to be slowly improving in the UK. Today, Dell are running a 20% off sale that brings an RTX 3060 Ti desktop PC to just £1079, while you can pick up an RTX 3050 Ti laptop for just £800. There's also a heck of a Razer Blade deal on Amazon, where a £1600 Razer Book 13 ultraportable for just £922.
Computerswmleader.com

Dell’s latest XPS laptops pack ray-traced graphics into the same slim frame

Dell has unveiled its latest XPS laptops using Intel’s newly launched 11th-generation CPUs, and they have some impressive specs and looks. First up is the Dell XPS 15 with a 15.6-inch “InfinityEdge” display with the same tiny bezels we saw last year that allow for what Dell calls “the smallest 15.6-inch performance laptop.”
Electronicstecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $39, Get an Apple MagSafe Charger for $29.85 Shipped – This Week Only

The Apple MagSafe Charger perfectly aligns with the magnets on your AirPods or iPhone for faster wireless charging, and you can get one for $29.85 shipped, this week only, originally $39. Featuring an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil that are optimized for alignment and efficiency, perfectly connecting to your iPhone every time, while efficiently providing up to 15W of power as well as accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
Electronicstheridgefieldpress.com

Give your phone the gift of life with Anker's massive power sale

Nothing dictates the way your day can go like your cell phone’s battery life. A fully-charged iPhone can make you feel like a king just as easily as 2% battery guts you of confidence. That’s why Amazon’s big sale on Anker power banks and lightning cables gets us so amped up.
ComputersPosted by
Hacker Noon

You Don't Need An Expensive Laptop For Coding

Yesterday, while I was browsing the internet, I came across an article called "10 Best Laptops For Programming". I personally don't need a new laptop for coding. I already have a pretty good PC that suits my needs, but I thought let's take a look and see what's recommended for coding or at least what that website recommends.
ComputersLifehacker

Why Did My Wifi Disappear After a Windows Update?

I can’t resist a good wireless mystery, and this week’s question-writer for Lifehacker’s Tech 911 has a good one—an issue that you don’t even think about until it happens, and then it consumes your mind as you try every trick in the book to get your wifi back. I’ll let...
Cell PhonesMacworld

Every M1 Mac compared: Which Apple silicon computer is right for you?

The rollout of Apple silicon continues with the introduction of the 24-inch iMac. Now there are four different Macs with Apple’s M1 system-on-a-chip (SoC) at the heart of each model: two laptops and two desktop computers. That means you have more choices, and that’s good—but that also means there are now more designs, features, specifications, and prices to consider, which can make picking the right one tricky.
Computersmobilesyrup.com

Apple restocks refurbished M1 Macs, including Pro, Air and mini

Apple has restocked its refurbished product website with tons of new M1-enabled computers. The Mac mini is the cheapest offering with a version that includes the 8-core CPU and GPU but only 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $759 CAD. This computer is usually $900 CAD. There are...
Computerslaptopmag.com

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 falls to $830 in epic 2-in-1 laptop deal

The latest Dell Inspiron 15 7000 series 2-in-1 laptops boast strong 11th Gen Intel Core CPU performance. If you're on the hunt for a powerful, yet affordable convertible notebook this deal is for you. Best Buy currently has the Dell Inspiron 15 7000on sale for $829.99. Normally, this 2-in-1 laptop...
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

This Portable Battery Can Help Ensure That Even Your MacBook is Always Charged

When you're an entrepreneur, you march to the beat of your own drummer. That often means heading out for a long day of meetings or flying internationally for business trips. While you may love the jetsetting, deal-seeking lifestyle, your devices don't. And when they start to power down midway through your journey, you're going to have a problem on your hands.