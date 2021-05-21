newsbreak-logo
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark returns to HBO next month with a special follow-up episode

Primetimer
Primetimer
The true-crime docuseries' June 21 special episode will focus on events in the Golden State Killer case over the past year, including Joseph James DeAngelo's sentencing to life in prison last August.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

