The Don’t Bothers are Heading to States in ‘Head Games’
Last time on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the team continued their amazing winning streak. All this success started to go to Alex’s head though. Meanwhile a teammate asked Bombay for help and he was happy to oblige. At a pivotal game the team makes a bold choice, and the coach isn’t happy about it. As this episode came to a close Evan prepared himself for a tough conversation with the coach. Now the team arrives at States in ‘Head Games’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.goodmenproject.com