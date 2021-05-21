The Don’t Bothers are Heading to States in ‘Head Games’

The journey to your diploma is never an easy one, but once you make it there, you know you have to show it off — you graduated, after all! And what better way to let the world know you did it (and are ready to be hired or get your next degree) than an Instagram pic of you all dressed up in cap and gown? I mean . . . did you even graduate if you didn't post a picture of it? Your graduation day is one you'll never forget — high school or college — and these light-hearted and even funny Instagram captions are the perfect way to celebrate your step into "the real world." Have a sense of humor about your late-night study sessions, all-nighters, and that not-so-great test score(s), because I've got news for you: it's all over with (for now)! Here are 20 Instagram captions that'll sum up your big day.