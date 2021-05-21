newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Rhode Island says some COVID-19 test results will be delayed

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rhode Island Department of Public Health reminded residents that anyone getting a COVID-19 test this weekend may see their results delayed. The state said test result system will be down for maintenance on Monday. Anyone who has a PCR test on Saturday or Sunday will likely have their results...

turnto10.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Covid 19#The Department Of Health#Test Result System#Pcr#Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

Rhode Island to remove mask rules for fully vaccinated

Rhode Island will no longer require residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear masks and socially distance in most public settings starting Tuesday, Gov. Daniel McKee announced Friday. The Democratic governor’s announcement came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it was easing mask-wearing guidance...
Providence, RIUS News and World Report

Rhode Island to Study Ways to Boost Minority-Owned Business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Personal Financeprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Shaer: TCI is wrong for Rhode Island

Jonathan Shaer is director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. The Rhode Island House and Senate are considering bills that would authorize the state to enter the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), a cleverly designed program that raises the price of gasoline and diesel every year without the legislature ever having to take a vote. It’s a revenue-generating program disguised as pro-climate policy (of course) that every Rhode Islander should look upon with suspicion and disappointment.
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

He helped run a R.I. field hospital. Now he's getting an honorary degree

“I've got to be honest with you, I've never once in my entire life contemplated I'd be getting an honorary degree for anything,” Dr. Pari Gopalakrishnan said. #1 — Anti-maskers ready to start masking—to protect themselves from the vaccinated. A conspiracy ripping through the anti-vax world may finally drive some...
Providence, RIABC6.com

R.I. lawmakers meeting on schools administrator accused of wrongdoing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island lawmakers are meeting about the vetting and hiring of a Providence school administrator accused of wrongdoing on Monday. The Providence delegation to the Senate has asked Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Committee Chairman Louis DiPalma to convene an oversight hearing regarding their vetting process and hiring of former Providence Schools Administrator Olayinka Alege.
Middletown, RIWesterly Sun

Registration for vaccination open for ages 12 to 15 in Rhode Island

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Parents and guardians may now register for appointments for children in that age group in Rhode Island. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine are still only available...
Narragansett, RIRegister Citizen

Rhode Island opens 2 state beaches on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island is opening some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, starting Saturday until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Warwick, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee and Rhode Island Shellfishermen’s Association kick off 5th Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week

Governor Dan McKee joined Mayor Frank Picozzi, Department of Environmental Management Director Janet Coit, and commercial quahoggers from the Rhode Island Shellfishermen’s Association to kick off the 5th Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week, which runs May 17 to May 23, shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hardworking men and women who harvest them, and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. As part of the week, participating restaurants and markets will feature quahog-inspired menu items and deals.
Warwick, RIWashington Examiner

Former Rhode Island school executive pleads not guilty to forcible foot massage of underage boy

A former administrator for a Rhode Island school district pleaded not guilty Thursday to forcibly giving a foot massage to an underage boy. Olayinka Alege, 40, was charged with simple assault in connection to the alleged incident that took place at a gym in Warwick. His attorney, Joseph Solomon, petitioned the judge not to read off the facts of the case during his appearance in court, but they were read anyway.
Narragansett, RIWesterly Sun

Rhode Island opens two state beaches in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island opened some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Providence, RITurnto10.com

New guidelines loosen limits on Rhode Island nightclubs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island nightclubs are back at full capacity if they are willing to check more than just IDs. By the end of the month, clubs in the state can go back to normal capacity if they make sure everyone walking in is vaccinated or they can open at half capacity if they don't want to check.
Bristol, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project to resume training classes

Despite the pandemic’s shutdown of most indoor activities over the past year, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) says that it has continued its outdoor fieldwork research and is now carefully reopening its regular program. RIMAP will hold “Introduction to Marine Archaeology” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5,...
New London, CTPosted by
The Day

Coast Guard deems two Rhode Island lighthouses surplus

New London — Don’t look for the owners of the three lighthouses directing New London Harbor traffic to be snapping up any more of the aging sentinels anytime soon — including two the Coast Guard’s trying to shed off the coast of nearby Rhode Island. “New London Maritime Society will...
Westerly, RIBlock Island Times

RIAC has Block Island in its sights, once again

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation is planning to impose a costly airport parking program at the Block Island and Westerly State Airports with no notice to the flying public as is required by RI State law. The parking program will include signage that will instruct anyone driving their vehicle onto State Airport property that they are entering a “Parking for Fee” zone and that they must download the “Passport Parking” application on their smart phone. The application will ask the new user to identify their vehicle, provide a credit card number, and to declare how long they intend to park on airport property. The web-based application will charge your credit card and then monitor your location to determine when the vehicle departs airport property. At the end of the paid period, if the car has not moved, the application will notify the user that an additional fee is required. Fees proposed are $10 a day with the first couple of hours gratis. The parking application web site describes 21st century enforcement measures that include “The Barnacle” a plastic sun-shield shaped device that the airport authority can affix to your windshield with a suction pressure that can only be released when the vehicle owner uses the parking application to pay the past due parking charges. Once these are paid, the application gives the vehicle owner a “release code,” which when entered into the embedded Barnacle keypad, releases the suction pressure so the device can be removed. The user is then requested to place the device in the “Barnacle Receptacle” box near the airport parking lot entrance.