KC Professor Presented 2021 Legacy Award

The 2021 Illinois Society for Respiratory Care Legacy (ISRC) Award was presented to Kaskaskia College Professor Beth Urban at the ISRC Assembly in late April. The Legacy Award is reserved for a respiratory therapist who has dedicated two decades or more to the development, improvement, and advancement of the practice of respiratory care in Illinois. Through her vision, vitality, and diligence, this award recognizes Beth Urban as significantly impacting the profession of respiratory care as it is practiced in Illinois today.