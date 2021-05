Sometimes great casting comes about in mysterious ways. In Broadway lore, the star breaks a leg (literally), and the young ingenue has to step in. Or maybe your chosen leading man can’t get out of his TV contract, so you end up with some dude named Harrison as your Indiana Jones. Or, in Tina Fey’s case, sometimes you just bear a passing resemblance to a historical footnote of a Vice Presidential candidate and you end up playing an all-time comedy classic creation at your old job for a few months.