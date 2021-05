Do you find yourself squinting more and more to read the menu at restaurants? Do you often feel like your eyes are tired and can’t stay open at the end of a long day? Over time, the changes in our bodies result in more than a few pesky conditions, and one of the most frustrating is vision loss. Luckily, what we eat can be a great benefit to our vision as time goes along, and when it comes to your eye health, the nutrient lutein is key.