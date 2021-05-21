newsbreak-logo
Oak View National Bank plans new headquarters, main branch on Waterloo Street

By Coy Ferrell Times Staff Writer
Fauquier Times-Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a decade after its founding, Warrenton-based Oak View National Bank will soon have a purpose-built headquarters and main branch. The company plans to build a 7,000 square foot building on a vacant lot on Waterloo Street, just down the road from its current headquarters on Broadview Avenue, according to the bank’s CEO. If everything goes to plan, the new facility will be open within one to two years.

