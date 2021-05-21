Board Game Designer Bruno Faidutti Angers Gamers and Publishers With Comments

Skybound Games revealed today they will be publishing Mighty Yell's latest video game, The Big Con, sometime this Summer. A bit of a comic-book-themed title, you will be playing as Ali, a teenage con artist out to save her mom's video store. It will be up to you to help her in this open-ended adventure as you take on loan sharks who currently hold the family business in jeopardy. The game will have a lot of nostalgia and fun mechanics for people who love adventure games as you'll get a chance to pick pockets, pick locks, persuade marks, pilfer prizes, sneak around in disguises, make money off plushies, solve puzzles, and more. You can check out a trailer for the game below along with a couple of quotes from the two companies involved. Hopefully, we get a confirmed release date before the end of next month instead of waiting for it to come until late August.