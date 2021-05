Later this year, the Xbox brand is turning 20 years old. The original Xbox was released on November 15th, 2001, which means that Microsoft has been in the console business for two decades at this point. That date also marks the 20th anniversary of the Halo franchise – one of Microsoft’s biggest first-party franchises this side of Minecraft – so all in all, 2021 is a big year for the company’s gaming arm. Today, Microsoft revealed what it’s doing for the 20th anniversary of the Xbox and Halo brands, and those plans at least in part include launching new gear.