TV Series

Check out Jordan Fisher as The Flash's Bart Allen/Impulse

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Fisher will make his debut as “the fastest teenager on the planet” on The Flash's 150th episode.

Primetimer

Primetimer

ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash Fans React To First Look At Impulse

The Flash has revealed its first official look at actor Jordan Fisher as the Arrowverse version of Bart Allen aka Impulse, the future son of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton). Impulse will be making his Arrowverse debut in The Flash's milestone 150th episode, where he will be teaming up with his parents, as well as his half-sister Nora aka XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy). Naturally, the debut of a new Arrowverse adaptation of a popular DC Comics character is going to get a major reaction from fans - and Impulse definitely qualifies as a fan-favorite character.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Charlize Theron Flop Is Now Streaming For Free

As an Academy Award winning actress who also happens to moonlight as one of Hollywood’s most popular action stars, Charlize Theron has more than proven herself capable of headlining both prestige dramas and explosive genre films, and she’s experienced huge success in both wildly different realms. You can’t argue with...
Moviesphilasun.com

Dr. Guy Fisher’s “Vicious Circle” novel is being produced as a movie by Debbie Allen and Lee Daniels

“Grey’s Anatomy” starJesse Williamsis departing the hit ABC medical drama after appearing on the show for 12 seasons, reports Deadline. His character Jackson Avery’s pending exit from the series was revealed on May 6. The handsome actor’s final show, called “Tradition,” will air May 20. Over the past few years, Williams has extended his work portfolio far beyond acting. He has directed episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Rebel.” Also moving into producing, Willams won an Oscar in the Live-Action Short Film category last month for “Two Distant Strangers.” “We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years,” “Grey’s Anatomy” executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff told Deadline…….
TV Seriesnohoartsdistrict.com

Hansford Prince Lands Role on Netflix series “From Scratch”

Hansford Prince from Theatre 68 in the NoHo Arts District lands a role on the new Netflix series “From Scratch” starring Zoe Saldana. Hansford will be playing the role of Mervin, the ncle to Amy, Zoe Saldana’s character. “From Scratch” is based on the life of an American woman who...
Moviescosmicbook.news

Black Adam: Uli Latukefu Joins Cast; Hawkman Now Filming

As Black Adam is now filming it is learned that Uli Latukefu has joined the cast which sees Dwayne Johnson star as the titular character. Uli Latukefu is actually playing the young Dwayne Johnson Young Rock TV series that debuted in February and airs on NBC. Latukefu's role is unknown...
Moviesthelaughbutton.com

Check out the trailer for Kevin Hart’s new Netflix film, “Fatherhood”

This Father’s Day, Kevin Hart is tackling being a dad in his new film. He’s starring in a new Netflix film, Fatherhood – which is based on the book Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love (not to be confused with the book Fatherhood by Bill Cosby from the 90s) – follows “a father [who] brings up his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife who died a day after their daughter’s birth.”
MoviesComicBook

Black Adam: Hawkman Actor Aldis Hodge Reveals New Photo of First Day Filming

Production on the Black Adam movie is officially underway, and fans are incredibly excited to see what it brings to the ever-evolving DC Films universe. Not only will the film properly introduce Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited take on the character, but it will bring members of the Justice Society of America to the big screen, including Carter Hall/Hawkman. While we have yet to see Hodge and his fellow JSA-ers in costume or in action, the actor recently took to Instagram to tease that his work on the film has officially begun. The photo, which you can check out below, shows Hodge's trailer on the film's set, with a caption revealing that it's his first day of filming on set.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Movie Trailer: ‘The Protégé’ [starring Samuel L. Jackson, Maggie Q, & Michael Keaton]

Academy Award nominees Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton topline the upcoming Lionsgate assassin thriller, ‘The Protégé.’. Also starring Maggie Q, the Martin Campbell-directed film – formerly titled ‘The Asset’ – tells the story of how “Moody” (a legendary assassin portrayed by Jackson) was killed and how his protégé “Anna” (portrayed by Q) is working to avenge his death.
TV Seriesthenerdsofcolor

Check out this Exclusive Clip from Disney+’s ‘Loki’

As June 9 slowly approaches, fans are getting little bits of footage and clips from the new Disney+ Original series Loki. MTV’s Movie & TV Awards debuted an exclusive clip from the upcoming series. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the mischievous villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who is arrested...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Amazon renews The Wheel of Time starring Rosamund Pike for Season 2 before its Season 1 premiere

The adaptation of Robert Jordan's epic fantasy novels has been given an early renewal as it wraps production on Season 1. "The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show," says showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins in a statement. "Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn't be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created."
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Game of Thrones alum Conleth Hill to play a cop in ITV's adaptation of Grahan Norton's debut novel

The Lord Varys actor will star in Holding, which tells the story of Irish police officer Sergeant PJ Collins, described as "a gentle mountain of a man, who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work. When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered in the fictional village of Duneen, West Cork, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career. PJ finally has to connect with the village he has tried hard to avoid." Holding is based on the BBC talk show host's 2017 debut novel of the same name.