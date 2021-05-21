Check out Jordan Fisher as The Flash's Bart Allen/Impulse
Fisher will make his debut as “the fastest teenager on the planet” on The Flash's 150th episode.www.primetimer.com
Fisher will make his debut as “the fastest teenager on the planet” on The Flash's 150th episode.www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com