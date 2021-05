We’ve all eaten far too many camping dinners off paper plates precariously balanced between our legs. A proper table is an essential piece of any car camping kit, and investing in a quality piece of equipment will turn your new table into a more versatile product that can be used for picnics, backyard gatherings, tailgates, and more. Though many developed campsites do have tables already, dispersed camping options often have no facilities. Camping tables are not only essential for cooking and serving food, they’re also a great way to encourage socializing in a big group. Read on for the best camping tables to shop right now.