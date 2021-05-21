newsbreak-logo
Shameless' Jeremy Allen White to lead FX restaurant comedy pilot The Bear

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
The Lip Gallagher actor is heading back to Chicago for a comedy pilot in which he plays a young chef who returns to run the family restaurant. White joins a cast that includes Abby Elliott, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce and celebrity chef Matty Matheson, who also serves as a consultant.

Primetimer

Primetimer

