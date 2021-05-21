newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas may ban police cooperation with reality shows after Live PD filmed a man's death in custody

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago

Live PD was canceled last June shortly after the revelation that the A&E reality show filmed the police killing of Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old Black man, in Austin in 2019. The footage of Ambler's killing was later destroyed. Now, a bill with bipartisan support named after Ambler that would make it illegal for law enforcement agencies to authorize reality television crews to film officers on duty has made its way through the Texas legislature, and is awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott's signature. “Policing is not entertainment,” said James Talarico, the Democratic state representative who introduced the legislation. He added that police shows like Live PD and Cops "rely on violent encounters between citizens and the police to boost their own ratings.” Ambler’s sister, Kimberly Ambler-Jones, said she believed that her brother would still be alive if the television crews had not been filming. “Because they had Live PD there, it had to be hyped up,” she said. “It had to be drama.” It's still unclear, however, if Gov. Abbott will sign the bill.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Cops Police#State Police#Law Officers#Law Enforcement Officers#Police Encounters#Live Pd#A E#Film Officers#Man#Reality Television Crews#Violent Encounters#Law Enforcement Agencies#Reality Shows#Policing#Drama#Gov Greg Abbott#Gov Abbott#Democratic State#Legislation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
KidsPosted by
Primetimer

11-year-old girl credits Law & Order: SVU after she fended off an attempted kidnapping

Alyssa Bonal was playing with some homemade slime when a man approached her at a bus stop. The girl's mom says as she fought off the man, Alyssa knew to leave some of that slime on him as evidence "like on Law & Order: SVU." “We’ve watched probably every episode on Hulu,” the mom said, praising Alyssa as “a smart cookie, she thinks on her toes. She got that slime everywhere.” Mariska Hargitay responded to Alyssa's story, writing on Instagram: "I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear!"