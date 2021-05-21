Mariska Hargitay has a virtual meeting with the 11-year-old who fended off an attempted kidnapping with SVU knowledge

The actress told Alyssa Bonal on the Today show she'll send her a signed script from Law & Order: SVU. "I just want to tell you how blown away me and all of my squad are and I think the whole world right now that you had the forethought and the wherewithal to do what you did and I am just blown away," said Hargitay. "You are my hero. You're amazing sweetheart, you're amazing. And strong and brave and what's most important to everyone, is that you're okay and that is the most beautiful gift that we all have." Bonal told Hargitay "I never thought in my whole entire life that I would be able to even meet you." Hargitay responded: "I feel the same way."