Sex Crimes

Sky cancels Bulletproof over Noel Clarke sexual misconduct allegations

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
The British cable network's decision comes after The CW pulled the British police procedual in wake of Clarke's scandal last month.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

