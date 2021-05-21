Adam Scott is "squatting" in former Parks and Rec co-star Aziz Ansari's apartment

For several years now, James Franco has been effectively blacklisted by many Hollywood studios due to several sexual misconduct allegations that arose over the years, including one from a woman that said she was underage when the actor reached out to her on social media. Obviously, when it comes to these sorts of allegations, the accused is typically out of the spotlight, as they should be given the severity of the claims. However, we never really get to see what happens behind the scenes with someone like Franco and all of his Hollywood friends, such as Seth Rogen. Well, in a new interview with The Sunday Times, Rogen opens up about how the accusations against Franco have effectively ended their professional relationship and greatly changed their friendship.