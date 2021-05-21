Rapper Jeremih joins Power Book IV: Force
He'll play a high-ranking member of CBI who knows the drug game well and isn’t afraid to bend the rules.www.primetimer.com
He'll play a high-ranking member of CBI who knows the drug game well and isn’t afraid to bend the rules.www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com