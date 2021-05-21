newsbreak-logo
Rapper Jeremih joins Power Book IV: Force

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago

He'll play a high-ranking member of CBI who knows the drug game well and isn’t afraid to bend the rules.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
Jeremih
Jeremih
