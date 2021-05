Atropos is a dangerous place. Best be sure you’re well equipped with our guide to the best and worst weapons in Returnal. The newest roguelike on the block, Returnal is proving to be an intense challenge as it tasks you with avoiding a myriad of glowing orbs, bolts, and waves – and death means you have to start it all over again. In short, Returnal really wants you dead. (At least you don’t need to reinstall the game again now, though.)