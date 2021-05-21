Prince Harry Details the Night That Meghan Markle Considered Taking Her Own Life

Prince Harry has opened up about his life in the United States, and given more insight into his decision to step down from senior royal duties and the spotlight in England. Speaking to Dax Shepard on the podcast Armchair Expert, Harry said "Living here now, I can actually lift my head. I feel different, my shoulders have dropped, so have hers. We can walk around feeling a little bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle."