Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she is in therapy following the "all-out, attempted coup" at the Capitol on 6 January.Speaking to the weekly public radio show Latino USA on Friday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress effectively "served in war" during the traumatising event that had "deeply affected lawmaking" and impacted the legislative process."After the 6th I took some time and it was really Ayanna Pressley when I explained to her what happened to me, like the day of, because I ran to her office and she was like, ‘you need to recognise trauma’," Ms Ocasio-Cortez said."And I feel like I...