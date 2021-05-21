newsbreak-logo
Mckean County, PA

DA Honors EMS Workers

By Andy Paulsen
 1 day ago

At the conclusion of 2021 EMS Week, the District Attorney's Office would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to McKean County paramedics, EMTs, and EMS. The role these medical professionals fill is critical. Their work is rarely publicized, but it is frequent. I recently saw their heroic efforts close-up and their efforts were just that – heroic. Countless lives have been saved by these professionals and we owe them our gratitude. Thank you.

