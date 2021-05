Made of Sker is set to receive a free update which introduces new FPS Challenge Modes, achievements, and Xbox Series X|S optimisation next week on May 26th. Wales Interactive has announced that it’s adding a free update to Maid of Sker next week, surprisingly. After the game received mediocre reviews as a survival horror title it looks like the team decided to reshape Maid of Sker... into a horror FPS? The update will add four new modes to the game called FPS Challenge Modes which will take you on missions into the hotel with varying objectives and difficulties. You can head into Sker Hotel all guns blazing or axe wielding in: The Long Night, Axe of Kindness, In Darkness, and Nightmare at the Hotel. These modes will add ten new achievements and feature six different enemy types, all amped up with special abilities and waiting for you to blast them into oblivion.