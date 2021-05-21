Todd Snyder Remixes a Timeless Sneaker
In recent memory, the most buzzed-about shoes haven't exactly flown under the radar. Lately, fashion has loved head turners and outfit stealers: everything from JW Anderson's extremely blinged-out loafers to the just-dropped heeled-up mules from Our Legacy. But if you're looking for sneakers that are a little less showy, designer Todd Synder has teamed up with Converse to lend his signature classic Americana touch to a timeless sneaker.