newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Todd Snyder Remixes a Timeless Sneaker

By Tyler Watamanu k
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 1 day ago

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In recent memory, the most buzzed-about shoes haven't exactly flown under the radar. Lately, fashion has loved head turners and outfit stealers: everything from JW Anderson's extremely blinged-out loafers to the just-dropped heeled-up mules from Our Legacy. But if you're looking for sneakers that are a little less showy, designer Todd Synder has teamed up with Converse to lend his signature classic Americana touch to a timeless sneaker.

www.gq.com
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
James Dean
Person
Todd Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remixes#Sneakers#Converse#Original Productions#Tennis Shoes#Americana#Canadian#Oxford#Designer Todd Synder#Elevating Low Key Style#Loafers#Fun#Warm Pink#Well Dressed Notables#Outfit Stealers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
Related
ShoppingGear Patrol

The 18 Best Things to Buy at Todd Snyder's Spring Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. The hardest thing about clicking over to Todd Snyder's ongoing sale section might just be making sure you have enough time — and self-control. There's so much good stuff to get through, and so much that could easily take up residence in your closet, that picking just one thing (or, hell, five things) poses a very real challenge. Is it just me? It might be! But I doubt it. Todd's stuff has been a perennial favorite of not only our editors but our readers, too.
New York City, NYairows.com

Todd Snyder's New Japanese Panama Shirt Is Ready for Summer

NYC menswear designer and Ralph Lauren veteran Todd Snyder is here to help you beat the heat this season with a rugged take on the Panama shirt, which is cut from 100% Japanese cotton fabric (sourced by Three Looms) with a broken-in handfeel that's soft yet textured. It's finished off with vintage-inspired details like bold chest pockets with button flaps.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Mens Clothing Sale: 22 Spicy Menswear Deals Under $150 to Shop Right Now

Each week, GQ scopes out mens clothing sales while using the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys on the internet. This week, we've gathered some farmer's-market-ready sandals, supremely soft hoodies, slick shades, and 19 more deals that are sure to sell out quick. And did we mention that everything is under $150? You're welcome. Plus, don’t forget to peep all our favorite sitewide sales below.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

One GQ Writer's 5-Day Style Experiment with Crop-Top Shirts

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. GQ writer Yang-Yi Goh spends his days delivering top-tier fit advisories for our GQ Recommends operation, which he's qualified to do because the man has not, to my knowledge, ever missed on an outfit. He's a sartorial magpie, puzzle-piecing together chef's-kiss looks with a truly aggravating nonchalance. While we were in pandemic sweats, he was wearing Issey Miyake. Yang is Simone Biles on the floor exercise, making the hard look easy and the impossible look possible. Case in point: Yang doesn't even need a whole shirt anymore.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Remixed Retro Fashion

As celebrities stepped out last week, they did so in tried and true wardrobe staples. After all, the classics are classics for a reason. Some looked to the past, pulling out designer fare from the early aughts. Rihanna made her nightly dinner trip to Giorgio Baldi in a tie-dyed coat from John Galliano’s fall/winter 2000 collection for Christian Dior and a pair of retro Versace shades. Others opted for new pieces that updated familiar silhouettes. While in New York prepping for her spot on Saturday Night Live, Miley Cyrus wore an unexpected, oversized interpretation of the pinstripe suit by Junya Watanabe. A standout from the designer’s fall/winter 2021 collection, the look was a departure for Cyrus.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

These Are the Shorts of Summer

While there are many pieces that can upgrade a summer fit—a breezy camp shirt, the right pair of shoes, sun-ready accessories—maybe the most essential part of your look is the shorts. They are the anchor of the operation. Let Gramicci's shorts hold down your fits. Founded in 1982 by Mike...
Beauty & FashionJacksonville Journal Courier

Richard Gere in "American Gigolo" Is a Spring Style Icon

For better or worse, the 80s were a decade defined by its fashions. Denim on denim (typically of the acid-wash variety), baggy silhouettes and neon hues are some of the stylistic hallmarks of the era — and among the worst. Those who lived and dressed through it are left to reckon with the sartorial trauma endured by their fashion faux pas, ill-advised outfits shadowing their memories and forever reminding them of their missteps.
Apparelwomanaroundtown.com

Sport Styles for Men

Rocking in a comfortable apparel while looking stylish at the same time brings a great feeling. This was a bit unrealistic in the past, but it has become a reality that is embraced by most people of all ages. The new trend of athleisure allows men to feel good and look stylish at the same time. No doubt that there will always be a need for sharp and designer suits, sports styles are invading and overtaking the weekend apparels in almost all men. This trend has been embraced in most occasions. Here you will find various tips for rocking in your sports apparels.
Apparelairows.com

Todd Snyder x Champion Join Forces on Summer-Ready Sweatshirt

Todd Snyder and Champion continue their ongoing partnership with a fresh midweight French terry sweatshirt inspired by a series of vintage resort graphics dug up by Snyder himself. The look is led by a bold "MALIBU" graphic across the chest, which is applied via an old school chain stitch embroidery...
Appareldenimology.com

Cindy Crawford in Slim Fit Ankle Length Jeans

Once a model, always a model! At least, when it comes to Cindy Crawford. Spotted out in Los Angeles, Cindy rocked in a pair of trendy slim fit jeans paired with a slouchy white V-neck sweater and an oversized ecru scarf. Cindy’s jeans are in a comfortable mid-rise and feature...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Cartoon Vibrant Sneaker Packs

Sandy Liang introduces a new and playful SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration of footwear. The duo spotlights two signature silhouettes, which are iterations of the Vans Sk8-Hi 38 DX sneakers. These shoes are accompanied by a selection of apparel and accessories in the same visual language. The shoes are the highlight of...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

This GQ Editor's Most Treasured Concert Tee Is Now a Rare Vintage Grail

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Have you ever entered a concert, unsure if you would make it out alive by night's end?” That’s the ominous opening line to GQ senior entertainment editor Frazier Tharpe’s 2015 review of Travis Scott’s Rodeo Tour—his very first professional concert review. We’re happy to report that Frazier did, in fact, survive the night—and came away with this very good T-shirt to show for it.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best New Jeans Are Weird As Hell

My denimhead addiction started, like so many peoples’ did, in the early Aughts with a pair of A.P.C. Petit Standards—the gateway drug of indigo obsessiveness. I spent much of the next decade geeking out over Japanese remakes of vintage 1940s miner dungarees and anything raw denim, the stiffer the better so I could suffer for the truly blessed fades (and awkward smells) that came with wearing an unwashed pair of jeans for months. Today I own enough banal blue jeans to warrant a separate dresser, a museum of esoteric indigo rarities.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Buy Yuppie Scum: '90s Rich-Guy Gear Is in Style

Ernest Wilkins was looking for a T-shirt. Something specific, the Chicago-based writer and publisher of Office Hours Magazine explained: “I saw this weird Instagram brand pushing Enron merch one day and it got me thinking, there's probably a real Enron shirt out there for a fraction of the price.” A deep eBay dive for Enron gear didn’t pan out, but it did turn up a money-green Lehman Brothers banker bag that looked perfect to take to the gym. The now-defunct financial firm was once considered too big to fail. But as Wilkins learned, it once produced swag that now seems too good to pass up.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

JW Anderson Unveils First Ever Independent Sneaker Collection

After several successful footwear collaborations like the highly sought-after Converse collections and recently dropping the bold gold link chain mule, JW Anderson breaks off independently to venture into its own selection of sneakers. First previewed as part of the brand’s men’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection shot by the illustrious Juergen Teller,...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Robb Report

Todd Snyder’s Bourbon-Inspired, Limited-Edition Denim Jacket Is Back to Support the AAPI Community

It’s back—and this time it’s for a good cause. New York-based designer Todd Snyder and Legent Bourbon are re-releasing their collaborative Bourbon Selvedge Denim Jacket. The limited-edition jacket sold out in under 12 hours after debuting back in October 2020. Produced on old shuttle looms in Okayama, Japan then cut and sewn in the US, it’s made from the finest whiskey-hued woven fabrics. This time around, in honor of AAPI Heritage Month, Snyder and Legent will donate 50 percent of proceeds from every jacket sold to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition addressing anti-Asian racism across the US.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Musically Influenced Sneaker Packs

Wacko Maria and Vault by Vans work in collaboration once again as the long-time partnership spotlight their shared passion for music. The duo channel this into a pack of sneaker models complete with a motif that is inspired by vinyl records. Wacko Maria is known for its original creation, use...