RIVIERA BEACH — A felon who finished serving a 10-year carjacking sentence less than two months ago was arrested Friday and charged with carjacking. Charles D. Thompson, 29, had been out of state prison since March 7, when at about 5:45 a.m. Friday at the Abbey apartment complex near Blue Heron Boulevard and Congress Avenue, Riviera Beach police say he held up a man at gunpoint, stole his food stamp card, debit cards, medical marijuana card and BMW, then drove off.