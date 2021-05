Tabaré Ramos’ inaugural season with the Houston Dynamo was one of the strangest years, not just in Major League Soccer but in our world. Not long after premiering in a full BBVA Stadium versus LA Galaxy, the world shut down and went into quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tab found himself analyzing and breaking down a tough road loss against rival, Sporting Kansas City, for more than 4 months before his team saw action again. After Alberth Elis’ departure to Europe, the team started struggling while adjusting to Ramos playing system. In the end, Houston, found themselves with only 4 wins out of 23 matches and second to last (just above FC Cincinnati) in the overall table.