New York City, NY

‘Politics stops at the door’: N.Y. AG defends her Cuomo probe amid accusations of ulterior motives

By Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (left) and New York Attorney General Letitia James New York Daily News

New York Attorney General Letitia James pushed back Friday against accusations that her investigation into Gov. Cuomo’s alleged sexual misconduct is tainted by her own political ambitions.

Speaking at a press conference in Manhattan, the usually tight-lipped state AG rejected the premise pushed by some Cuomo allies that her inquiry is fraught because of rumors that she’s mulling a Democratic primary bid against him in next year’s gubernatorial election.

“Politics stops at the door,” James said, adding that she considers the claims of political bias “personal attacks against me and my office.”

James, who has tapped a former Manhattan federal prosecutor and a prominent discrimination attorney to lead the Cuomo probe, declined to offer a timeline for when she expects the inquiry to wrap up.

“Our investigation will conclude when it concludes,” she said. “It’s very thorough and comprehensive.”

The AG’s office is looking into allegations that Cuomo subjected nearly a dozen women, including former and current staffers, to sexual harassment or other types of misconduct. The most serious accusation leveled against Cuomo is that he groped an aide at the Executive Mansion in Albany after calling her over for help with setting up a phone.

Cuomo has vehemently denied ever harassing or assaulting anyone, though he apologized in March if he made anyone “feel uncomfortable.”

James’ review was launched in response to a referral from Cuomo, and the governor initially urged New Yorkers to withhold judgment while the AG conducted her work.

However, earlier this month, Cuomo shifted tone and said at a press conference that he’s “not telling anyone to have faith in anything” uncovered by James’ investigators.

Before that, Cuomo adviser Richard Azzopardi suggested James may have dubious reasons for investigating the governor after Comptroller Tom DiNapoli asked her to expand her probe to include allegations that Cuomo misused government resources while writing a book last year.

“Both the comptroller and the attorney general have spoken to people about running for governor, and it is unethical to wield criminal referral authority to further political self-interest‎,” Azzopardi said.

Azzopardi did not return a request for comment after James’ pushback Friday.

