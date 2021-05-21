Power Rangers: Ryan Parrott and Dan Mora Tease Epic Zordon Secret Reveal in Mighty Morphin
Dan Mora is one of the best artists in the game right now, and Power Rangers fans know that quite well after his amazing work in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Go Go Power Rangers. Now Mora is returning to the franchise as a guest artist on Mighty Morphin #10, but that's not all fans should look forward to in the anticipated issue. Writer Ryan Parrott and Mora both teased that an epic secret will be revealed in the upcoming issue, and as you can see below, it has to do with the Power Rangers leader himself Zordon. You can check out a preview of the big issue starting on the next slide and more from Parrott and Mora below.comicbook.com