newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Power Rangers: Ryan Parrott and Dan Mora Tease Epic Zordon Secret Reveal in Mighty Morphin

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Mora is one of the best artists in the game right now, and Power Rangers fans know that quite well after his amazing work in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Go Go Power Rangers. Now Mora is returning to the franchise as a guest artist on Mighty Morphin #10, but that's not all fans should look forward to in the anticipated issue. Writer Ryan Parrott and Mora both teased that an epic secret will be revealed in the upcoming issue, and as you can see below, it has to do with the Power Rangers leader himself Zordon. You can check out a preview of the big issue starting on the next slide and more from Parrott and Mora below.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#He Got Game#Go Game#Story Time#Morphinominal#Inhyuk Lee Variant Cover#Writer Ryan Parrott#Power Rangers Fans#Reveal#The Game#Comicbook Com#Eltarian History#Twitter Mattaguilarcb#Covers#Colors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Best Shots review: Detective Comics #1035 is the strongest Bat-book currently on the rack

Following the death of one of Gotham's most prominent young elites, the mayor's office and Batman race to find the perpetrator. But with no motive and all evidence quickly swept away, Sarah Worth's grisly end remains an enigma to Gotham's peacekeepers. Dan Mora and Mariko Tamaki build an effective and timely modern horror tale in Detective Comics #1035, while introducing a bold new villain with an arresting design. Writer Tamaki builds the main event and its Clayton Cowles-drawn Huntress back-up story around that simple truth: It is never safe outside after dark.
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Mighty Morphin’ #7 review

Martial arts, giant robots, and space monsters: if that is what you’re looking for, you can trust in Ryan Parrott to deliver. Parrott’s Mighty Morphin #7 continues to pull exactly what it needs from the legendary source material to create a true-to-form Power Rangers comic. Like the television program itself, Parrott’s competent sense of structure comes together well within the procedural and simple storytelling reminiscent of ’90s children’s television programing; that type of noisy, mind-numbing glee made for the consumption of impressionable minds — including the worringly violent, scapegoaty content that is the bane of protective and overburdened parents.
Video GamesComicBook

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid's Street Fighter Crossover Reveals Chun-Li Trailer

We previously revealed your first look at Ryu's Angel Grove costume from the Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid and Street Fighter crossover, and now nWay and Capcom have revealed the first look at Chun-Li in action in a new trailer. The crossover brings in Ryu and Chun-Li as the Crimson Hawk Ranger and Blue Phoenix Ranger, and as you can see in the trailer, Chun-Li brings all of her signature moves with her to the battlefield. We also see the debut of Chun-Li's Class of '93 skin, which gives her a look right out of the '90s to complement the Mighty Morphin era. You can check out the new trailer in the video above and you can find both costumes in the images below.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Mighty Morphin #7

Boom! Studios releases the Power Rangers comic Mighty Morphin #7 this coming Wednesday; check out the official preview here…. It’s The New Mighty Morphin Team versus…The New Green Ranger! But whoever’s left standing will have to deal with Lord Zedd’s shocking machinations. And his even more surprising ally. Mighty Morphin...
ComicsGeekTyrant

Let's Talk About MIGHTY MORPHIN #7

What the heck!? Mighty Morphin #7 has dropped from Ryan Parrott, Marco Renna, and Walter Baiamonte, and it is nuts! There’s so much to look at, I’m not sure where to start. If you haven’t read it yet, this is your spoiler warning! You can grab physical copies from your local comic shop and digital copies from comiXology (affiliate link) and more. BOOM! Studios provided me a copy to read.
ComicsGeekTyrant

The Omega Rangers Play Torono Ball in Preview for POWER RANGERS #7

Lord Drakkon is a devious character. BOOM! Studios has released a preview for Power Rangers #7 and it doesn’t look like much, but there are some layers. The story just keeps accelerating and I’m starting to question if Ryan Parrott knows how to slow things down. Everything’s been so crazy that the Omega Rangers barely get a break it seems. Sure, we see them playing a game of Torono Ball but that doesn’t mean everything’s slowing down. Zack does a move that’s definitely cheating which helps feed Drakkon’s little mind games. You also have Trini who’s so pissed she’s smashing pots with her hammer training. You can tell that Drakkon’s getting under her skin. I love these comics. The art is by Francesco Mortarino, with colors by Raúl Angulo and Jose Enrique Fernández, and letters by Ed Dukeshire.
Technologynichegamer.com

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Chun-Li Blue Phoenix Ranger Gameplay

NWay have revealed gameplay for Chun-Li in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid; assuming her role as the Blue Phoenix Ranger. As previously reported, Lord Zedd’s actions have weakened the Morphin Grid, and is breaking down the walls between realities. Now Chun-Li finds herself in a new world, along with a Power Coin, and the power to become the Blue Phoenix Ranger.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Life is Strange: True Colors Trailer Introduces the Park Ranger Ryan

The characters are the beating heart of any Life is Strange game, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change any time soon. The upcoming Life is Strange: True Colors is promising a varied and memorable caste of characters, and Square Enix has been showing them off one by one with dedicated trailers. After getting to meet Gabe, brother of protagonist Alex, in a recent trailer, a new video puts the spotlight on Ryan.
ComicsComicBook

Marvel To Reveal the Fate of the Infinity Stones

After being teased by Marvel for over a year, we're finally on the cusp of seeing what the Infinite Destinies event will bring to comics. The saga is expected to unfold across a series of eight installments, culminating in a storyline that will set the record straight about the current state of the Infinity Stones in the Marvel universe. On Tuesday, Marvel revealed the newest information about exactly what Infinite Destinies has in store, including details surrounding the upcoming annuals for Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers, which will serve as the final three chapters.
TV SeriesComicBook

Castlevania Reveals Jaw Dropping Secret Behind Death

The fourth season of Netflix's Castlevania marks the end of the adventure of Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard, but the final journey had plenty of big surprises for fans as this world came to a close, with the secrets revealed regarding the Grim Reaper, aka Death, being some of the biggest of the bunch. For those who might not be familiar, Death himself was actually on Dracula's court in the video game franchise, proving that the strength of the lord of the vampires was so intense that he was able to enlist the Grim Reaper himself to his cause.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

BOOM! Preview: Good Luck #1

Back in March we had your first look at Good Luck, a new series from BOOM! Studios by Matthew Erman (Witchblood, Power Rangers: Sins of the Future), Stefano Simeon (Mega Man: Fully Charged), and letterer Mike Fiorentino set for release in June. Read the preview below!. What if Luck was...
Video GamesSiliconera

Listen to the Power Rangers Chun-Li Ranger Mashup Theme Song

Capcom shared another element of the Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid and Street Fighter crossover. Both Chun-Li and Ryu will appear as DLC in the game as the Blue Phoenix Ranger and Crimson Hawk Ranger. Back in April 2021, we heard the mashup theme song for Ryu for the game. Now we know what the Chun-Li Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid mashup theme song sounds like too.
TV SeriesThe Beat

EXCLUSIVE + PREVIEW: In EAT THE RICH, something is rotten in Crestfall Bluffs

In Eat the Rich, arriving from BOOM! Studios in August 2021, the town of Crestfall Bluffs may not be the affluent utopia it appears to be! In this new five-issue miniseries by author Sarah Gailey and artist Pius Bak, with colors by Roman Titov and letters by Cardinal Rae, Joey’s summer vacation with her boyfriend Astor may not be the wealth-soaked bliss she expected!
Comicscomic-watch.com

Power Rangers #7: You Want To Help Us?

Colorist(s): Raul Anulo with assistance by Jose Enrique Fernadez. The Omega Rangers track the Empyreal to a planet known for its violent ways. he king shows disfavor to the Rangers attempts to help but the queen may have been persuaded. Review. After the Astromeda mini arc, I find it interesting...