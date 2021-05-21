Power Rangers: Ryan Parrott and Dan Mora Tease Epic Zordon Secret Reveal in Mighty Morphin

We previously revealed your first look at Ryu's Angel Grove costume from the Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid and Street Fighter crossover, and now nWay and Capcom have revealed the first look at Chun-Li in action in a new trailer. The crossover brings in Ryu and Chun-Li as the Crimson Hawk Ranger and Blue Phoenix Ranger, and as you can see in the trailer, Chun-Li brings all of her signature moves with her to the battlefield. We also see the debut of Chun-Li's Class of '93 skin, which gives her a look right out of the '90s to complement the Mighty Morphin era. You can check out the new trailer in the video above and you can find both costumes in the images below.