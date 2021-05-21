Large fire reported next to Highway 99 in Manteca appears to be mostly extinguished | Update

STOCKTON, Calif. — Update:. As of 1 p.m. on Friday, the fire which erupted next to Highway 99 appears to be mostly extinguished, according to traffic cams. There no longer appears to be billowing smoke coming from the area of the fire, though the blacked grass shows the large swath of land that the blaze burned. There is still smoke in the air, which could affect air quality in the Manteca region.