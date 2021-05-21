newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manteca, CA

Large fire reported next to Highway 99 in Manteca appears to be mostly extinguished | Update

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

STOCKTON, Calif. — Update:. As of 1 p.m. on Friday, the fire which erupted next to Highway 99 appears to be mostly extinguished, according to traffic cams. There no longer appears to be billowing smoke coming from the area of the fire, though the blacked grass shows the large swath of land that the blaze burned. There is still smoke in the air, which could affect air quality in the Manteca region.

www.abc10.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Manteca, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Manteca, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
Stockton, CA
Accidents
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wildfires#Traffic Congestion#California Highway Patrol#Accident#Road Traffic#Air Traffic#State Route 120#Cal Trans#Lnt#Fire Crews#Fire Trucks#Traffic Delays#Traffic Cams#Billowing Smoke#Direct Traffic#Calif#Slowdowns#Dry Conditions#Dry Season#Alternate Routes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
ABC10

2 dead, 5 injured after car speeds through stop sign, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 10:05 p.m. update:. Two people were killed, and five others were injured when a blue Mustang crashed into a gray Chevrolet Malibu after speeding through a stop sign in Del Paso Heights, CHP officials said. The two people in the Mustang were ejected after the car overturned,...
Modesto, CAPosted by
ABC10

18-month-old killed in Modesto hit-and-run

MODESTO, Calif. — A 19-year-old man faces felony charges and an 18-month-old child has died following a hit-and-run in Modesto Friday evening. According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol Modesto, the boy was hit just after 5 p.m. on Glenn Avenue, east of Ustick Road. The CHP...
Folsom, CAPosted by
ABC10

Car crash in Folsom leaves child dead, police say

FOLSOM, Calif. — A car crash that left a juvenile dead has closed traffic for one road in Folsom, police said. Folsom police say the crash happened between American River Canyon Drive and Folsom Auburn Road. Andrew Graham, a spokesperson for the Folsom Police Department, told ABC10 a witness reported...
Turlock, CAPosted by
ABC10

Turlock firefighter injured while battling grass fire

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock firefighter was both burned and bitten by a dog while battling a grass fire. According to a press release from the Turlock Fire Department, a grass fire was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, along the 1200 block of Fifth Street, near a home.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
ABC10

CHP: Person dies after being shot while driving on Highway 50

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting on U.S. Highway 50 on Wednesday night has claimed the life of one person, California Highway Patrol said. CHP East Sacramento public information officer Trent Senter told ABC10 that just before midnight on May 19, a 911 call came in from a person who said their car had been shot at on eastbound Highway 50, east of Watt Avenue. It appears as though the caller had also been wounded during the shooting.
Tracy, CAPosted by
ABC10

Man found dead inside Tracy fast-food restaurant

TRACY, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation after a dead man was found inside a fast-food restaurant in Tracy. Officers were initially called out to the restaurant, located in the 2800 block of S. Tracy Boulevard, around 3 a.m. Friday, May 21, because of an alarm going off at the business. When officers arrived, they said they saw obvious signs of forced entry.
Woodland, CAPosted by
ABC10

11-year-old boy found safely, Woodland police say

WOODLAND, Calif. — 11:50 p.m. update:. The 11-year-old boy reported missing on Wednesday was found safely, Woodland police said. Police said Miguel Ballesteros is now back with his family. Original story:. Woodland police are asking for the public's help finding an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing on Wednesday. Police...
Oakland, CAPosted by
ABC10

Stockton woman one of 2 killed in Oakland party bus shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. — Authorities say someone has opened fire on a party bus on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway, killing two women and wounding at least three others. The East Bay Times reports that the passengers were celebrating a woman’s 21st birthday early Tuesday when the bus was attacked as it was returning to Oakland from San Francisco. Dozens of rounds were fired at the party bus.