Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Back from injured list

The fun began in the third inning, when the game was still tied 0-0. Andrelton Simmons hit his first home run in a Twins uniform to make the score 2-0 Minnesota. After that, Byron Buxton’s blazing speed cost the Royals another run, scoring Luis Arraez after a throwing error by third baseman Hunter Dozier (no relation to Brian.) Alex Kirilloff somehow drove in a run on a ball that stayed in the park on a sac fly that scored Josh Donaldson. Just like that, it was 4-0 Twins. They weren’t done yet. After Buxton and Cruz reached, we had ourselves a helping of Garv Sauce. Mitch Garver’s fifth home run of 2021 made it 7-0 Twins, all in the third inning.