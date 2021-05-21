Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Back from injured list
Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. The 23-year-old began a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday and will rejoin the Twins after going 2-for-6 with two homers over two games in the minors. Kirilloff had an everyday role prior to the injury between first base and left field, and he'll likely end up splitting reps with Miguel Sano at first and Luis Arraez in left since all three players are now healthy.www.cbssports.com