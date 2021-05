A man who believes he is the love child of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall has claimed he had secret visits with a woman he thinks was Camilla as a child. British-born engineer Simon Charles Dorante-Day, 55, who now lives in Queensland, was conceived in 1965 and born the following April in Gosport, near Portsmouth. He claims that his adoptive grandmother told him the Duchess of Cornwall was his mother back in 1998.