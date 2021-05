A mini Bachelor Nation member is on the way! Astrid Loch is pregnant with her and fiancé Kevin Wendt’s first child. “A dream come true,” Loch captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Wendt showing off ultrasound pics on Sunday, May 9. “One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn’t wait to have our own. When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel.”