Twenty One Pilots Saying Hello, Goodbye to Livestreams With Massive, Broadway-Style Blowout
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With more than 3 dozen people looking on earlier this week, Twenty One Pilots singer/guitarist Tyler Joseph was quietly rehearsing some choreography during yet another all-day rehearsal for the band's massive livestream on Friday night (May 21). Lost in his footwork, Joseph moved across the floor in deep concentration as if he was alone in the cavernous room packed with equipment, as his choreographer shadowed his steps off-camera.