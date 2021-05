It struck me the other day how strange it is that we say to friends we’re having round for dinner, “Is there anything you can’t eat?” yet we rarely ask them if there’s anything they don’t drink. Or even if they’re drinking alcohol at all, unless we know they’re temporarily or permanently on the wagon. Few would volunteer it, either. They might tell you they don’t eat meat, but would they say: “By the way, I don’t drink red wine”, or: “Is that wine suitable for vegans?”