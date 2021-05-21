newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Prince Harry on His Mental Health Struggles and Processing His Mother’s Death

By Elise Taylo r
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

“I will never be bullied into silence,” Prince Harry says in the second episode of The Me You Can’t See, the new mental-health docuseries he produced along with Oprah Winfrey. That much is clear: In addition to his March 2021 explosive tell-all, where he claimed his father and brother were “trapped” and that someone in his family questioned his son’s skin color, his new Apple+ project serves as another microphone for his fraught experience with both the British monarchy and media.

www.vogue.com
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
