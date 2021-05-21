Prince Harry on His Mental Health Struggles and Processing His Mother’s Death
“I will never be bullied into silence,” Prince Harry says in the second episode of The Me You Can’t See, the new mental-health docuseries he produced along with Oprah Winfrey. That much is clear: In addition to his March 2021 explosive tell-all, where he claimed his father and brother were “trapped” and that someone in his family questioned his son’s skin color, his new Apple+ project serves as another microphone for his fraught experience with both the British monarchy and media.www.vogue.com