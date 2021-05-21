newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Ask an Infectious-Disease Doctor: How Do I Make Sense of the New CDC Masking Guidelines?

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its guidelines: Fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to mask or distance in most settings. This was a remarkable update from previous guidelines, which recommended all people to continue masking in most settings involving other households, especially indoors. This is not a complete mask liberation, as Anthony Fauci has recently emphasized. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to mask and distance to prevent infection and transmission. Certain settings (health care, crowds, public transportation) will still require masking, regardless of vaccination status. Those with certain kinds of immunosuppressed conditions—for whom vaccination reduces risks but to a lesser degree—should continue to mask even if vaccinated.

