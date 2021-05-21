Ask an Infectious-Disease Doctor: How Do I Make Sense of the New CDC Masking Guidelines?

With COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy on the rise—and more than 40% of the USA fully vaccinated—many are wondering what can sweeten the deal: Can we stop wearing masks indoors, for example, once vaccinated? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press with host Chuck Todd to discuss just that. Read on for 5 pieces of essential advice that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.