Fairycore Fashion is the Dreamy, Ethereal Trend You Have to Try
With the rise of TikTok, Gen Z continues to be key player in deciding today's fashion trends. They've brought back sweater vests and made it clear that straight-leg jeans were cooler than skinnies, and although some of their picks may feel a bit less familiar, they're still worth taking note of. The Fairycore trend, for instance, is here to welcome you to a world much dreamier than that of sweatpants, as we look ahead to a future of dressing up and experimenting with clothes again.www.instyle.com