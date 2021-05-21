newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tim Tebow had the top-five best selling items on NFL Shop on Friday

By Coleman Bentley
Golf Digest
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, we shared a single fifteen-second clip of Tim Tebow walking to his first practice as a Jacksonville Jaguars tight end. On paper, it was nothing. Less than nothing even. But this ain’t paper. It’s America, and in America we are required by law to freak out anytime Tim Tebow brushes his teeth. Those are the rules, and they are unflinching.

www.golfdigest.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Jerseys#American Football#Sales#The Nfl Shop#The New York Mets#Anytime Tim Tebow#Selling#List#Clip#Walking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
MLB
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL850wftl.com

Tim Tebow to reunite with Gator coach and play in NFL for Jaguars

Tim Tebow is on track for a return to football in a quasi-team leader, tight end situation. NFL Network reports the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to sign the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback as a tight end. The move would reunite Tebow with head coach Urban Meyer after their days at...
NFLLaredo Morning Times

Internet reacts to Tim Tebow returning to NFL yet again

At the tender age of 33, former Florida Gators standout and sometimes professional baseball player Tim Tebow will work out at tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. The team is mulling a one-year deal that would reunite Tebow with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow at Florida.
NFLComplex

People React to Tim Tebow Potentially Returning to NFL Before Colin Kaepernick

After news broke that Tim Tebow will reportedly sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, people couldn’t help but point out the injustice that Colin Kaepernick still doesn’t have a job. While Tebow’s one-year deal would see him play tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars, it does feel like he’s received more...
NFLPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Does Tim Tebow deserve another shot in the NFL? Does it matter?

So it’s looking as if the whole Tim-Tebow-reuniting-with-Urban-Meyer-in-Jacksonville-after-nine-years-out-of-NFL-to-play-a-position-he’s-never-played-before thing might really happen. Reports that the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback had worked out for the Jaguars as a tight end surfaced earlier this month on the same day Meyer’s team selected former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall...
NFLNew York Post

Tim Tebow set to get second NFL chance with Jaguars

Tim Tebow is getting his second NFL chance. The Jaguars are planning to sign Tebow to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network, as he plans a comeback as a tight end. Though the ex-quarterback had brief stints with the Patriots and Eagles, Tebow hasn’t played in the NFL since 2012 with the Jets.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Tim Tebow Jerseys Selling Like Hot Takes

Tim Tebow made his tight end debut at Jacksonville Jaguars mini-camp on Thursday. He wore a jersey. You can now buy a version of that jersey at the NFL's official shop. And boy, are people doing just that. According to Adam Schefter, the top five selling things on the NFL's website right now are Tebow-related.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Remembering the 5 best moments of Tim Tebow’s NFL career

Tim Tebow was one of the most prolific college quarterbacks in history, but his skills didn’t translate well to the NFL. He spent only three years in the league before becoming a TV analyst and later chasing a Major League Baseball dream, but now he’s attempting an NFL comeback by reuniting with Urban Meyer and signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end.
NFLWUSA

Tim Tebow's NFL comeback is good for the game | Hear Me Out

WASHINGTON — According to reports, former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will try to make a comeback in the NFL as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, some think it's a terrible idea for all the obvious reasons. Tebow hasn't played an NFL game in nine years, his...
NFLhotradiomaine.com

(News) Tim Tebow is Returning to the NFL but not as Quarterback

Monday afternoon Tim Tebow started trending after this news hit the internet. According to ESPN, the Jacksonville Jaguars intend to sign him on a one-year deal to play tight end. Tim Tebow, 33, has kept busy since his retirement from the game, as he became an analyst for ESPN, got married, and even had a short stint as a minor league baseball player with the New York Mets organization.
NFLtheadvocate.com

Tim Tebow and his bride talk young love on 'Duck Dynasty" stars' talk show; watch the clip here

Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi, weigh in on faith, love and abstinence on a new episode of the Facebook Watch series "At Home with the Robertsons" on Monday. In the series, which debuted April 5, former "Duck Dynasty" stars Willie and Korie Robertson invite celebrity guests to their West Monroe home to discuss a hot-button topic for the week. In a follow-up episode on Thursdays, extended members of the Robertson clan offer their opinions on the topic.
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow to sign with Jaguars: Here's a look at Tebow's current top five NFL moments

While Trevor Lawrence may be the No. 1 overall pick, he may not even be the most popular player in Jacksonville during his first NFL training camp. On Monday, it was reported that the Jaguars plan to sign 33-year-old Tim Tebow, who last played in an NFL regular-season game in 2012. Tebow, who guided the Gators to a national championship under new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, will play tight end for the Jaguars once his signing becomes official.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Report: Tim Tebow signing one-year deal to return to NFL

TebowMania is back, baby. Almost six years removed from his last NFL gig, and with a multi-year stint as a minor-league baseball player in between opportunities, the 33-year-old will reportedly return to the NFL on a one-year deal with the Jaguars, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. And not only is Tebow returning, but he’s doing it at an entirely different position: tight end.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Former Player Says It's 'Disrespectful' to Have Tim Tebow Back in the NFL

Colin Cowherd: “This feels very hokey and collegiate to me. Do you think the locker room buys into it?”. Greg Jennings: “I’m not certain. They have a young locker room, so that’s what gives me hope. If they were more of a veteran locker room then I would not think this would work... It wouldn’t come across great for a lot of veteran guys, so when you’re thinking about young guys they have to kind of embrace it because it is what it is, they don’t know any better… It’s not only going to be a lot of whispers in that locker room and within that organization, there’s going to be tons of chatter across the league… He’s always been a guy who has always trying to stay in that limelight and continue to pursue his dreams, his goals, his aspirations, all these bucket list things, and for this to be one of them just seems so disrespectful to the guys who are qualified and have played that position for so long and worked their tails off to try to earn a roster spot, and you don’t even consider them, you go to a guy who has not put his hand in the dirt, who you have not seen play at this level at that position, and you just GIVE him that opportunity. That is what the chatter is going to be about and it can cause rift.”
NFL247Sports

Media questions if Tim Tebow can succeed in NFL with Jaguars

Tebow received XFL interest last year but ultimately stuck with baseball. Listed as a 6-foot-3, 245-pound left fielder, Tebow spent the entirety of the 2019 season with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets. Tebow started a broadcasting career in December 2013 on SEC Network while he kept his options open. He later...
NFLPopculture

Tim Tebow Expected to Sign Contract With NFL Team

Tim Tebow is heading back to the NFL. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the former Florida Gators star quarterback is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will not play quarterback for the Jaguars as he worked out with the team as a tight end in the days leading up to the NFL Draft.
NFL247Sports

NFL Network: 'Natural order' will play out with Tim Tebow, Jaguars

Earlier this week it was reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tim Tebow were in agreement on a one-year deal. Tebow, the Heisman winning quarterback who played under Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer at Florida, will try out as a tight end. Tebow has not appeared in an NFL game...
NFLPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Tim Tebow is Back in the NFL, But What About Colin Kaepernick?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. After first conquering football before moving on to baseball among other professions, one-time quarterback Tim Tebow is getting a second chance in the NFL. Thanks to his former University of Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer, Tebow has...
NFLPosted by
TheWeek

Tim Tebow is reportedly headed back to the NFL

After a longer-than-expected pit stop as a minor league outfielder, Tim Tebow is reportedly continuing his unconventional professional sports career and will head back to the gridiron for the first time since 2015. Tebow, a legendary Heisman Trophy- and national championship-winning quarterback for the University of Florida who couldn't quite...