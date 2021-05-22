Nevada Gov. Sisolak signs 'Dark Skies Bill' to help prevent light pollution

Beginning in May, the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force will meet on an as-needed basis. The Task Force was established to coordinate directly with county partners to ensure mitigation and enforcement measures were localized to help slow the spread of the virus. With the Governor delegating mitigation authority to local governments, the Task Force and their ongoing meetings will formally sunset on June 1. Communication and coordination related to public health management and response efforts will return to pre-pandemic status, with a strong partnership between DHHS and DEM. “Serving the State during this pandemic has been an honor of a lifetime, and I’m proud of what we have accomplished for all Nevadans” said Cage. “I am grateful to Governor Sisolak and his team for their leadership and for allowing me to serve the State in this capacity. I am grateful to have been able to work with stakeholders throughout the State to help slow the spread of the virus and protect Nevadans. I look forward to returning to NSHE in this new role and continuing our economic recovery.” Additionally, the State will continue calls with the press once a week through the month of May, on Wednesdays as noon. After May, the State will resume communication methods and procedures in place prior to the pandemic and on an as-needed basis.