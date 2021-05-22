newsbreak-logo
Nevada Gov. Sisolak signs 'Dark Skies Bill' to help prevent light pollution

By Amy Serrano
Fox5 KVVU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada could be seeing clearer night skies in the near future. Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday signed Senate Bill 52, the Dark Skies Bill, into law. The bill will allow communities to apply for a dark sky designation. Those in favor say it could be used...

