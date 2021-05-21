newsbreak-logo
Whole Foods Is Planning to Open Over 40 New Locations Nationwide

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSince being bought out by Amazon in 2017, Whole Foods has dedicated much of its focus to fitting into its new owner's ethos: increasing options like delivery and online ordering. Meanwhile, counterintuitively enough, Amazon has put much of its focus on getting into the brick-and-mortar business, opening new Amazon-branded grocery stores. However, Whole Foods isn't done growing either: The brand recently announced plans to open over 40 new stores —a significant increase on top of the 500-plus they already have.

